ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBB)’s stock price has dropped by -14.91 in relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARB IOT Group Limited (Nasdaq: ARBB, the “Company” or “ARB IOT”), today announced that the shareholders and the board of directors of the Company approved a one-for-fifteen reverse share split of the Company’s issued and unissued ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”). Beginning June 2, 2025, the Company’s Ordinary Shares will be trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same symbol “ARBB” but with a new CUSIP number, G0447T118, and a new par value of $0.0015 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in ARB IOT Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBB) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARBB is 15.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ARBB was 4.07M shares.

ARBB’s Market Performance

ARBB stock saw a decrease of -12.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.71% for ARBB’s stock, with a -1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARBB Trading at -24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBB fell by -12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6352. In addition, ARB IOT Group Ltd saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

-0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARB IOT Group Ltd stands at -0.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -19.39, with -11.44 for asset returns.

Based on ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 119.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, ARB IOT Group Ltd (ARBB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.