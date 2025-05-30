Aramark (ARMK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is above average at 30.91x. The 36-month beta value for ARMK is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ARMK is 260.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on May 30, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

The stock of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 40.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK’s stock has risen by 3.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.54% and a quarterly rise of 10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Aramark The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.06% for ARMK’s stock, with a 7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $42.50, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARMK, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.24. In addition, Aramark saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from Harrington Lauren A, who sale 7,909 shares at the price of $42.17 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Harrington Lauren A now owns 89,447 shares of Aramark, valued at $333,523 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the Officer of Aramark, proposed sale 7,909 shares at $42.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding shares at $333,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 11.77, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Aramark (ARMK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.