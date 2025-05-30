Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AQST is 91.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.73% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AQST was 1.44M shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) has plunged by -1.79 when compared to previous closing price of 2.79, but the company has seen a 19.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Brian Korb – IR Dan Barber – CEO Ernie Toth – CFO Sherry Korczynski – SVP of Sales and Marketing Carl Kraus – CMO Conference Call Participants Roanna Ruiz – Leerink Partners David Amsellem – Piper Stanley Kristen Kluska – Cantor Fitzgerald Jason Butler – Citizens JMP Raghuram Selvaraju – HC Wainwright Dennis Resnick – Raymond James Nelson Cox – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aquestive Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

AQST’s Market Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has experienced a 19.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.32% drop in the past month, and a -2.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for AQST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.45% for AQST stock, with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AQST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AQST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw -23.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Jung Cassie, who sale 44 shares at the price of $4.87 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Jung Cassie now owns 0 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, valued at $214 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.49.

Based on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST), the company’s capital structure generated -1.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.