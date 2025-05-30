Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has increased by 0.56 when compared to last closing price of 67.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for APTV is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for APTV is 214.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume for APTV on May 30, 2025 was 3.35M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptiv PLC (APTV) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a 18.11% rise in the past month, and a 4.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for APTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.12% for APTV’s stock, with a 8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTV reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for APTV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to APTV, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

APTV Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.77. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Lyon Benjamin, who proposed sale 6,555 shares at the price of $61.38 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Lyon Benjamin now owns shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $402,347 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Benjamin, the SVP & CTO of Aptiv PLC, sale 14,568 shares at $65.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Lyon Benjamin is holding 125,237 shares at $954,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 15.52, with 6.67 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.