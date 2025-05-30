Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

HOUS has 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOUS is 103.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on May 30, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has increased by 5.11 when compared to last closing price of 3.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, has announced the return of Kevin Dilday as Area Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region. Dilday, a mortgage industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, previously served as a Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity before departing in 2022.

HOUS’s Market Performance

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has experienced a 7.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.03% rise in the past month, and a -3.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for HOUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for HOUS’s stock, with a -12.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HOUS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

HOUS Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.28. Equity return is now at value -6.84, with -1.84 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 262.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.