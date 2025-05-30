Annexon Inc (ANNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BRISBANE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:10 a.m. EST.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANNX is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANNX is 95.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.60% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ANNX’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

ANNX’s Market Performance

ANNX stock saw an increase of 10.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.74% and a quarterly increase of -12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Annexon Inc (ANNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for ANNX’s stock, with a -50.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on March 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANNX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Annexon Inc saw -57.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Dananberg Jamie, who sale 5,521 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Dananberg Jamie now owns 33,479 shares of Annexon Inc, valued at $16,342 using the latest closing price.

ARTIS DEAN RICHARD, the EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Annexon Inc, sale 5,515 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that ARTIS DEAN RICHARD is holding 83,814 shares at $16,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

The total capital return value is set at -0.68. Equity return is now at value -66.13, with -55.14 for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -134.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Annexon Inc (ANNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.