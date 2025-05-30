Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP)

The 36-month beta value for WRAP is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WRAP is 33.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume of WRAP on May 30, 2025 was 115.97K shares.

WRAP) stock’s latest price update

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.17 in comparison to its previous close of 1.45, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 9:15 AM ET Company Participants Scot Cohen – Chief Executive Officer Jared Novick – President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Unidentified Company Representative Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Wrap’s Q1 2025 Call.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP’s stock has risen by 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.54% and a quarterly drop of -33.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Wrap Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for WRAP’s stock, with a -19.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRAP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRAP reach a price target of $26.50. The rating they have provided for WRAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WRAP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

WRAP Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4713. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from NORRIS ELWOOD G, who sale 1,449 shares at the price of $1.54 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, NORRIS ELWOOD G now owns 897,100 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc, valued at $2,233 using the latest closing price.

NORRIS ELWOOD G, the 10% Owner of Wrap Technologies Inc, proposed sale 505,542 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that NORRIS ELWOOD G is holding shares at $768,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.04 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at -3.7. Equity return is now at value -166.89, with -27.53 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.