Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

The 36-month beta value for SPR is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPR is 116.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on May 30, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

SPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) has jumped by 1.26 compared to previous close of 37.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-02 that Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR’s stock has risen by 2.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.00% and a quarterly rise of 9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.76% for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for SPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2024.

SPR Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from BILL BROWN, who proposed sale 48,781 shares at the price of $34.16 back on Aug 14 ’24. After this action, BILL BROWN now owns shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $1,666,296 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3 for the present operating margin

-0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.59.

Based on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.