Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Solowin Holdings (SWIN)

The 36-month beta value for SWIN is also noteworthy at -1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 4.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of SWIN on May 30, 2025 was 153.30K shares.

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has dropped by -13.77 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-01-03 that Hong Kong, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing high-net-worth and institutional investors with solutions across traditional and virtual assets, has today announced a strategic investment in the Pre-A funding round of AlloyX Limited (“Alloy X”), an Asia-based stablecoin infrastructure firm, through a fund managed by SOLOWIN’s subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited.

SWIN’s Market Performance

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a -12.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.83% decline in the past month and a 22.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for SWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.96% for SWIN’s stock, with a -30.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWIN Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7342. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.01 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solowin Holdings stands at -7.09. The total capital return value is set at -3.87. Equity return is now at value -74.48, with -35.66 for asset returns.

Based on Solowin Holdings (SWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.