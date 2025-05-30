Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Smith Douglas Homes Corp (SDHC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith Douglas Homes Corp (NYSE: SDHC) is above average at 10.78x. The 36-month beta value for SDHC is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SDHC is 8.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of SDHC on May 30, 2025 was 64.46K shares.

SDHC) stock’s latest price update

Smith Douglas Homes Corp (NYSE: SDHC)’s stock price has soared by 7.45 in relation to previous closing price of 17.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE: SDHC) (“Smith Douglas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $50.0 million of the Company’s Class A common stock. “This repurchase authorization underscores the Board and Management’s belief that at times our share price may be undervalued relative to our long-term opportunity. We remain committed to evaluating the strategic deployment of our capital where we be.

SDHC’s Market Performance

SDHC’s stock has risen by 15.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.89% and a quarterly drop of -10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Smith Douglas Homes Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for SDHC’s stock, with a -30.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDHC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SDHC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SDHC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDHC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for SDHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

SDHC Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDHC rose by +15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Smith Douglas Homes Corp saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDHC starting from Faucett Neill B, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $17.36 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Faucett Neill B now owns 14,505 shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp, valued at $121,503 using the latest closing price.

Devendorf Russell, the insider of Smith Douglas Homes Corp, purchase 3,000 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Devendorf Russell is holding 299,952 shares at $50,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Douglas Homes Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 23.11, with 3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Douglas Homes Corp (SDHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 47.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 121.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Smith Douglas Homes Corp (SDHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.