Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Paychex Inc (PAYX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) is above average at 32.74x. The 36-month beta value for PAYX is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PAYX is 322.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYX on May 30, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 156.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-19 that In volatile markets, investors often seek the relative safety of dividend stocks. While stock prices can go up and down, there’s something to be said for owning a stock that pays you to own it.

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc (PAYX) has seen a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.52% gain in the past month and a 5.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for PAYX’s stock, with a 10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $123 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $126, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.56. In addition, Paychex Inc saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from VELLI JOSEPH M, who sale 3,650 shares at the price of $149.25 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, VELLI JOSEPH M now owns 78,455 shares of Paychex Inc, valued at $544,762 using the latest closing price.

VELLI JOSEPH M, the Director of Paychex Inc, proposed sale 3,650 shares at $149.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that VELLI JOSEPH M is holding shares at $544,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.42. Equity return is now at value 44.25, with 14.35 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 44.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Paychex Inc (PAYX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.