Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OR Royalties Inc (OR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) is above average at 156.71x. The 36-month beta value for OR is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OR is 186.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of OR on May 30, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

OR) stock’s latest price update

OR Royalties Inc (NYSE: OR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 25.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Osisko Gold (OR) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

OR’s Market Performance

OR Royalties Inc (OR) has seen a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.91% gain in the past month and a 38.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for OR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for OR’s stock, with a 28.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $24 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to OR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

OR Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OR rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.10. In addition, OR Royalties Inc saw 40.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for OR Royalties Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on OR Royalties Inc (OR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 232.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 92.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In summary, OR Royalties Inc (OR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.