Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

The 36-month beta value for NGL is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NGL is 111.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of NGL on May 30, 2025 was 413.29K shares.

NGL) stock’s latest price update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NYSE:NGL ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brad Cooper – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Krimbill – Chief Executive Officer Doug White – Executive Vice President of NGL Water Solutions, LLC Conference Call Participants Derrick Whitfield – Texas Capital Nevin Mathew – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Gregg Brody – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Operator Greetings. Welcome to the NGL Energy Partners 4Q 2025 Earnings Call.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has experienced a -4.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month, and a -30.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for NGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for NGL’s stock, with a -26.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw -35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL now owns 648,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $215,852 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 25,983 shares at $4.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,964,598 shares at $112,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -19.22, with -4.13 for asset returns.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 19.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 395.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.