Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 10.96x. The 36-month beta value for HSBC is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HSBC is 3.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on May 30, 2025 was 2.43M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has soared by 0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 58.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Does Santander’s aggressive business transformation strategy steal the spotlight from HSBC’s bet on the Asia pivot plan? Let’s find out.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.01% gain in the past month and a 1.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for HSBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.76% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.09. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51 for the present operating margin

0.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 10.83, with 0.65 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -240.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.