Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)

The 36-month beta value for GAME is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GAME is 6.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.51% of that float. The average trading volume of GAME on May 30, 2025 was 308.36K shares.

GAME) stock’s latest price update

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.83, however, the company has experienced a 28.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Unmatched real-time intelligence and creator discovery tools position GameSquare at the forefront of AI-driven marketing wave FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), a global leader in gaming and esports media, today announced the next evolution of its analytics platform. Stream Hatchet unleashes a revolutionary closed-loop data ecosystem powered by AI.

GAME’s Market Performance

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has experienced a 28.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.76% rise in the past month, and a 8.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for GAME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.04% for GAME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAME stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GAME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAME in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GAME Trading at 32.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME rose by +28.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7173. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAME starting from Kenna Justin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Jun 21 ’24. After this action, Kenna Justin now owns 115,321 shares of GameSquare Holdings Inc, valued at $10,200 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Louis, the President and Chairman of GameSquare Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21 ’24, which means that Schwartz Louis is holding 244,630 shares at $10,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -0.71. Equity return is now at value -195.86, with -56.62 for asset returns.

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -19.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.