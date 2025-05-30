Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

The 36-month beta value for DXLG is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DXLG is 48.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of DXLG on May 30, 2025 was 287.50K shares.

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) has increased by 10.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shelly Mokas – VP, Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance Harvey Kanter – President and CEO Peter Stratton – CFO Operator Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Destination XL Group Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

DXLG’s Market Performance

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has experienced a 27.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.58% rise in the past month, and a -42.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.62% for DXLG’s stock, with a -42.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXLG reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for DXLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

DXLG Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +31.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG rose by +27.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0777. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc saw -51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.82, with -0.71 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 286.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.