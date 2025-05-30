Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX)

The 36-month beta value for BLRX is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BLRX is 3.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of BLRX on May 30, 2025 was 27.47K shares.

The stock price of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) has jumped by 81.22 compared to previous close of 3.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 80.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Irina Koffler – IR, LifeSci Advisors Philip Serlin – CEO Mali Zeevi – CFO Ella Sorani – Chief Development Officer Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C.

BLRX’s Market Performance

BLRX’s stock has risen by 80.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 97.98% and a quarterly rise of 105.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 92.74% for BLRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLRX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BLRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to BLRX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BLRX Trading at 112.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +110.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX rose by +89.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.87. Equity return is now at value -20.03, with -7.15 for asset returns.

Based on Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.