Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 63.69x. The 36-month beta value for ADSK is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADSK is 213.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on May 30, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

The stock of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 299.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-05-27 that Autodesk saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Tuesday, from 91 to 97.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.84% and a quarterly rise of 5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for ADSK’s stock, with a 5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $333 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $400, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADSK, setting the target price at $357 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.19. In addition, Autodesk Inc saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 57 shares at the price of $261.18 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 3,003 shares of Autodesk Inc, valued at $14,887 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 42.36, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 270.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.