An In-Depth Look at Ryvyl Inc’s (RVYL) Stock Performance

The stock of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has seen a -7.69% decrease in the past week, with a -39.39% drop in the past month, and a -34.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for RVYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.44% for RVYL’s stock, with a -50.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVYL is 4.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVYL is 3.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RVYL’s average trading volume was 89.08K shares.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that – Buyer intends to close the pre-funded asset sale – SAN DIEGO, CA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging electronic payment technology for the diverse international markets, has ceased discussions to restructure the terms of the pre-funded asset sale of its RYVYL EU subsidiary. The Company expects the buyer will now take the final steps to close the pre-funded asset sale.

RVYL Trading at -32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -37.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7545. In addition, Ryvyl Inc saw -53.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc stands at -0.48. The total capital return value is set at -1.11. Equity return is now at value -309.32, with -22.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ryvyl Inc (RVYL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -14.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.