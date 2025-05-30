An In-Depth Look at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust’s (NXDT) Stock Performance

In the past week, NXDT stock has gone up by 12.72%, with a monthly gain of 9.86% and a quarterly plunge of -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for NXDT’s stock, with a -23.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NXDT is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NXDT is 37.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of NXDT on May 30, 2025 was 278.89K shares.

NXDT) stock’s latest price update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 3.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that US equity REITs reported a marginal decline in the median growth rate of their same-store NOI in Q1 as the commercial real estate market continues to face macroeconomic challenges. Among all US equity REITs, the healthcare sector recorded the largest year-over-year gain in same-store NOI during the first quarter, with a median increase of 7.1%. During the first quarter, the office segment incurred losses in its same-store NOI, posting a median year-over-year decline of 0.9%.

NXDT Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXDT rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXDT starting from NORRIS DUSTIN DAVID, who purchase 75,600 shares at the price of $3.64 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, NORRIS DUSTIN DAVID now owns 715,088 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, valued at $275,184 using the latest closing price.

NORRIS DUSTIN DAVID, the insider of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that NORRIS DUSTIN DAVID is holding 639,488 shares at $68,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -65.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.