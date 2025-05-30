An In-Depth Look at Liberty Broadband Corp’s (LBRDK) Stock Performance

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has seen a -4.80% decrease in the past week, with a 5.19% gain in the past month, and a 15.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for LBRDK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94x compared to its average ratio. LBRDK has 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LBRDK is 113.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on May 30, 2025 was 948.26K shares.

LBRDK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK)’s stock price has dropped by -2.83 in relation to previous closing price of 96.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. finbold.com reported 2025-05-27 that United States Senator John Hickenlooper has filed a series of highly unusual stock trades involving Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONK) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK).

LBRDK Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.23. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw 25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $79.74 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 1,435,256 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $9,967,349 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President/CEO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 36,733 shares at $77.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 1,398,523 shares at $2,845,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at 0.86. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 9.15, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.