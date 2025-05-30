An In-Depth Look at Flywire Corp’s (FLYW) Stock Performance

The stock of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has seen a -9.93% decrease in the past week, with a 11.18% gain in the past month, and a -5.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for FLYW’s stock, with a -35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is 366.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLYW is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLYW is 112.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On May 30, 2025, FLYW’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has plunge by -2.27relation to previous closing price of 10.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BOSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has been accepted into Virtuoso ®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. Inclusion in Virtuoso will provide Flywire new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLYW, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

FLYW Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 5,523 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 247,561 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $55,667 using the latest closing price.

Peter Butterfield, the Officer of Flywire Corp, proposed sale 19,850 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Peter Butterfield is holding shares at $202,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.63, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.