An In-Depth Look at Cintas Corporation’s (CTAS) Stock Performance

The stock of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has gone up by 1.67% for the week, with a 7.40% rise in the past month and a 10.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.83% for CTAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for CTAS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Right Now?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTAS is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CTAS is 343.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTAS on May 30, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

CTAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 225.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $171 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTAS reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for CTAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CTAS, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

CTAS Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.18. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from TYSOE RONALD W, who sale 8,521 shares at the price of $208.96 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, TYSOE RONALD W now owns 27,029 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $1,780,548 using the latest closing price.

TYSOE RONALD W, the Director of Cintas Corporation, proposed sale 8,521 shares at $208.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14 ’25, which means that TYSOE RONALD W is holding shares at $1,779,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 40.15, with 19.06 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.