AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) has increased by 6.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) is above average at 1.51x. The 36-month beta value for AMTD is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMTD is 24.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTD on May 30, 2025 was 16.59K shares.

AMTD’s Market Performance

AMTD’s stock has seen a 6.16% increase for the week, with a 3.07% rise in the past month and a 5.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for AMTD IDEA Group ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for AMTD’s stock, with a -8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMTD Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0110. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group ADR saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD IDEA Group ADR stands at 2.95. The total capital return value is set at 0.0.

Based on AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 75.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.