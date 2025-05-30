Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) has surged by 1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 7.21, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, with company presentation at 9:20 AM ET, and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025, with fireside chat at 10:40 AM ET. Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in both conferences. A live webcast will be accessible at https://investors.amneal.com with replays available following both events.

Is It Worth Investing in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMRX is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMRX is 143.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of AMRX on May 30, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

AMRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a -5.81% drop in the past month, and a -12.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for AMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for AMRX’s stock, with a -10.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AMRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AMRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

AMRX Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from Shah Nikita, who sale 49,140 shares at the price of $7.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Shah Nikita now owns 388,929 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $372,481 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nikita, the Officer of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, proposed sale 49,140 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Shah Nikita is holding shares at $368,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value -155.38, with -0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 439.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.