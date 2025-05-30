AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) has seen a -0.16% decrease in the past week, with a 9.99% gain in the past month, and a -10.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for AMKR’s stock, with a -23.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) is above average at 14.67x. The 36-month beta value for AMKR is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMKR is 99.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on May 30, 2025 was 2.58M shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 18.48. However, the company has seen a -0.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Amkor Technology (AMKR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMKR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc saw -27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from KIM AGNES C, who sale 869,565 shares at the price of $21.85 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, KIM AGNES C now owns 10,020,870 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc, valued at $18,999,995 using the latest closing price.

KIM DAVID D, the Member of 10% owner group (5) of AMKOR Technology Inc, purchase 869,565 shares at $21.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that KIM DAVID D is holding 3,347,890 shares at $18,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.76, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.