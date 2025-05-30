Ametek Inc (AME) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AME is 229.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on May 30, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 178.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that The Zacks Electronics -Testing Equipment industry players, such as AME, ITRI and CGNX, are poised to benefit from the solid demand for testing instruments.

AME’s Market Performance

AME’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.29% and a quarterly drop of -3.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Ametek Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for AME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $170 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AME, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AME Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.35. In addition, Ametek Inc saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from AMATO THOMAS A, who sale 710 shares at the price of $176.64 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, AMATO THOMAS A now owns 10,560 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $125,414 using the latest closing price.

AMATO THOMAS A, the Director of Ametek Inc, proposed sale 710 shares at $176.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27 ’25, which means that AMATO THOMAS A is holding shares at $125,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 14.96, with 9.53 for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ametek Inc (AME) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.