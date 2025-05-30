Amesite Inc (AMST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST)’s stock price has dropped by -7.57 in relation to previous closing price of 3.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that Company Reports Accelerated Growth for both B2C and B2B, with Outstanding Customer Reviews into Q4 Company Reports Accelerated Growth for both B2C and B2B, with Outstanding Customer Reviews into Q4

Is It Worth Investing in Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMST is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMST is 3.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of AMST on May 30, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

AMST’s Market Performance

The stock of Amesite Inc (AMST) has seen a -9.94% decrease in the past week, with a 30.39% rise in the past month, and a 12.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for AMST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for AMST’s stock, with a 1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMST stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AMST by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for AMST in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on December 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

AMST Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +32.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMST fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Amesite Inc saw -40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMST starting from OMENN GILBERT S, who purchase 3,333 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 07 ’25. After this action, OMENN GILBERT S now owns 9,805 shares of Amesite Inc, valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Parmer George, the Director of Amesite Inc, purchase 83,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07 ’25, which means that Parmer George is holding 189,166 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.92 for the present operating margin

-0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amesite Inc stands at -46.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.1. Equity return is now at value -107.30, with -101.36 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 121.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Amesite Inc (AMST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.