American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.79x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMH is 340.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AMH was 2.10M shares.

AMH) stock’s latest price update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 37.25. However, the company has seen a -1.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

AMH’s Market Performance

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has experienced a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.32% rise in the past month, and a 2.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for AMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for AMH’s stock, with a 1.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMH reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for AMH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to AMH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AMH Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMH fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.21. In addition, American Homes 4 Rent saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMH starting from BENHAM DOUGLAS N, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $38.37 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, BENHAM DOUGLAS N now owns 22,227 shares of American Homes 4 Rent, valued at $65,230 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Homes 4 Rent stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.81, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Based on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 877.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.