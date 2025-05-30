Ameren Corp (AEE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is 21.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEE is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEE is 275.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On May 30, 2025, AEE’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89 in relation to its previous close of 95.32. However, the company has experienced a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Ameren and Entergy are both regulated electric utilities facing a rare but welcome challenge: a surge in demand they haven’t seen for years. Ameren’s prospects appear to be anchored by key legislative wins and tangible commitments. Entergy’s growth relies on anticipated Gulf Coast industrial and data center demand, but much of the optimism appears priced into its shares already.

AEE’s Market Performance

Ameren Corp (AEE) has experienced a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.06% drop in the past month, and a -3.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for AEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for AEE’s stock, with a 4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $103 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AEE Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.24. In addition, Ameren Corp saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $98.62 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 210,768 shares of Ameren Corp, valued at $641,030 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Officer of Ameren Corp, proposed sale 6,500 shares at $98.62 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding shares at $641,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 107.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameren Corp (AEE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.