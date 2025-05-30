Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATEC is 109.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on May 30, 2025 was 2.20M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has jumped by 0.16 compared to previous close of 12.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

ATEC’s Market Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a -1.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.15% rise in the past month, and a 2.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for ATEC’s stock, with a 35.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATEC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Lish Scott, who sale 55,375 shares at the price of $13.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Lish Scott now owns 771,645 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $719,875 using the latest closing price.

Lish Scott, the Officer of Alphatec Holdings Inc, proposed sale 55,375 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Lish Scott is holding shares at $719,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -291.71, with -21.22 for asset returns.

Based on Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -53.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.