Alpha Cognition Inc’s (ACOG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ACOG stock has gone up by 2.44%, with a monthly gain of 91.46% and a quarterly surge of 68.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Alpha Cognition Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.59% for ACOG’s stock, with a 37.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Cognition Inc (NASDAQ: ACOG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACOG is 12.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ACOG was 99.73K shares.

The stock price of Alpha Cognition Inc (NASDAQ: ACOG) has jumped by 19.69 compared to previous close of 8.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Zunveyl nearly eliminates the onerous GI and sleep disturbance side effects of gold-standard AChEI drugs used to treat Alzheimer’s. With failure of anti-amyloid antibodies and no clear disease-modifying therapies in late-stage development (yet), the $5.5 billion Alzheimer’s market is severely underserved and dissatisfied. Lean, experienced commercial team launched Zunveyl in March into the long-term care (LTC) market vertical, which accounts for 32% of Alzheimer’s scripts.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACOG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACOG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ACOG Trading at 64.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +82.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOG rose by +2.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Alpha Cognition Inc saw 71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACOG starting from McFadden Michael E., who purchase 2,608 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, McFadden Michael E. now owns 14,142 shares of Alpha Cognition Inc, valued at $14,996 using the latest closing price.

MERTZ LEONARD POWELL, the Director of Alpha Cognition Inc, purchase 8,695 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that MERTZ LEONARD POWELL is holding 93,725 shares at $49,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.57 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Cognition Inc stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.23. Equity return is now at value -56.79, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alpha Cognition Inc (ACOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.