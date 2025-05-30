Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.31x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALGN is 67.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ALGN was 1.25M shares.

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) has increased by 1.63 when compared to last closing price of 180.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Align Technology (ALGN) and Merit Medical (MMSI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

ALGN’s Market Performance

Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) has seen a 6.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.98% gain in the past month and a -1.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for ALGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALGN, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ALGN Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.44. In addition, Align Technology, Inc saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Wright Emory, who proposed sale 2,500 shares at the price of $232.94 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Wright Emory now owns shares of Align Technology, Inc, valued at $582,362 using the latest closing price.

LARKIN C RAYMOND JR, the Director of Align Technology, Inc, purchase 6,500 shares at $235.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that LARKIN C RAYMOND JR is holding 28,247 shares at $1,529,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 6.68 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 753.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.