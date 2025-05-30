Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s (ALDX) Stock: A -1.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has gone down by -1.56% for the week, with a -16.42% drop in the past month and a -56.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.08% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for ALDX’s stock, with a -54.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALDX is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALDX is 58.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALDX on May 30, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

ALDX) stock’s latest price update

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.85relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York. Dr. Brady’s conversation with Clara Dong is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALDX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ALDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALDX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

ALDX Trading at -27.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw -55.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 3,400,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,875,851 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,828,000 using the latest closing price.

Machatha Stephen, the Chief Development Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sale 16,041 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that Machatha Stephen is holding 236,771 shares at $75,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.08 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc stands at -235.96. The total capital return value is set at -0.77. Equity return is now at value -65.19, with -49.21 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -60.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 397.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.