Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR): A Technical Analysis

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31x compared to its average ratio. ALAR has 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALAR is 6.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALAR on May 30, 2025 was 111.52K shares.

ALAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) has decreased by -11.90 when compared to last closing price of 8.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Shachar Daniel – CEO Shai Avnit – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Kingsley Crane – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

ALAR’s Market Performance

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has experienced a -10.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month, and a 8.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for ALAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for ALAR’s stock, with a -34.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALAR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for ALAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALAR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $20 based on the research report published on August 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALAR reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ALAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to ALAR, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 03rd of the previous year.

ALAR Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR saw -32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 29.24, with 21.07 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.