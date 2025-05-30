Agree Realty Corp (ADC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADC is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADC is 107.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADC on May 30, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 75.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Net Lease REITs create value by investing at returns above their cost of capital; WACC is a key metric for quality assessment. Top Net Lease REITs like Agree Realty, Essential Properties, Four Corners, VICI, and Realty Income have the most attractive WACCs and investment spreads. High-yield or cheap REITs often have elevated payout ratios and weaker balance sheets, signaling higher risk and possible dividend instability.

ADC’s Market Performance

Agree Realty Corp (ADC) has experienced a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.79% drop in the past month, and a 0.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for ADC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for ADC’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADC reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for ADC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ADC, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ADC Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.10. In addition, Agree Realty Corp saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who purchase 28,080 shares at the price of $71.30 back on Apr 08 ’25. After this action, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now owns 507,810 shares of Agree Realty Corp, valued at $2,002,104 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corp, purchase 20,275 shares at $70.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20 ’24, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 462,196 shares at $1,425,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 543.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agree Realty Corp (ADC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.