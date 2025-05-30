AGCO Corp (AGCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AGCO is 61.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGCO on May 30, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.13 in relation to its previous close of 101.52. However, the company has experienced a -3.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO’s stock has fallen by -3.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.12% and a quarterly rise of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for AGCO Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for AGCO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

AGCO Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.53. In addition, AGCO Corp saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Bennett Kelvin Eugene, who sale 250 shares at the price of $106.18 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Bennett Kelvin Eugene now owns 17,380 shares of AGCO Corp, valued at $26,545 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Kelvin Eugene, the Officer of AGCO Corp, proposed sale 250 shares at $106.18 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Bennett Kelvin Eugene is holding shares at $26,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -4.67 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corp (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AGCO Corp (AGCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.