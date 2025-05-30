Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 1.77, however, the company has experienced a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that CUPERTINO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels, announced today that its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary has signed a $27 million equipment agreement with Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI), a $2.6 billion infrastructure services contractor, to build biogas cleanup systems for 15 dairy digesters.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMTX is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMTX is 50.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.21% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on May 30, 2025 was 925.36K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stock saw an increase of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.29% and a quarterly increase of -2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Aemetis Inc (AMTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.05% for AMTX’s stock, with a -26.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMTX, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5660. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.68.

Based on Aemetis Inc (AMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.