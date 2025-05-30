Adient plc (ADNT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ADNT is 82.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ADNT was 1.71M shares.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.90relation to previous closing price of 15.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Broker-favored picks like BYON, BTSG, ACDVF, EBS, and ADNT are worth monitoring amid EU tariff delay and rising consumer confidence.

ADNT’s Market Performance

Adient plc (ADNT) has experienced a 7.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.68% rise in the past month, and a 0.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ADNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for ADNT’s stock, with a -9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADNT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for ADNT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ADNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ADNT Trading at 20.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +26.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Adient plc saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Conklin James, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $20.25 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Conklin James now owns 51,829 shares of Adient plc, valued at $232,875 using the latest closing price.

JAMES D CONKLIN, the Officer of Adient plc, proposed sale 11,500 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that JAMES D CONKLIN is holding shares at $232,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value -14.33, with -2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 697.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adient plc (ADNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.