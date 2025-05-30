Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIC is 86.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIC on May 30, 2025 was 331.82K shares.

The stock price of Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) has dropped by -1.11 compared to previous close of 10.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of NV5 Global, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVEE) to Acuren Corporation (NYSE: TIC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NV5 shareholders will receive approximately $23.00 per share consisting of $10.00 in cash and an estimated $13.00 in shares of Acuren, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine.

TIC’s Market Performance

TIC’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.54% and a quarterly drop of -14.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Acuren Corporation Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for TIC’s stock, with a -5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TIC Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIC fell by -0.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Acuren Corporation Ltd saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuren Corporation Ltd stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

Based on Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.