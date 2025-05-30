Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 22.75, but the company has seen a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia Healthcare” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:ACHC). Investors who purchased Acadia Healthcare securities prior to February 28, 2020, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ACHC.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACHC is 89.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHC on May 30, 2025 was 2.70M shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC’s stock has seen a -2.81% decrease for the week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month and a -43.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.50% for ACHC’s stock, with a -48.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ACHC Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc saw -42.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from Hollinsworth John S., who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $53.02 back on Aug 30 ’24. After this action, Hollinsworth John S. now owns shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, valued at $1,060,339 using the latest closing price.

Hollinsworth John S., the Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $81.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’24, which means that Hollinsworth John S. is holding shares at $812,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.35, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 607.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.