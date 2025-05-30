Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 40.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-28 that Explore the exciting world of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO 0.10%) with our expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 7.15x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASO is 65.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASO on May 30, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a 8.42% rise in the past month, and a -17.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for ASO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for ASO’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to ASO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.90. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw -28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Sep 18 ’24. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 8,906 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, valued at $74,400 using the latest closing price.

Tweedy Jeffrey C., the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, proposed sale 1,200 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’24, which means that Tweedy Jeffrey C. is holding shares at $74,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 21.14, with 8.68 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 693.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 354.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.