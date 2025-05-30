A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is 18.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AOS is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AOS is 114.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On May 30, 2025, AOS’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 64.23. However, the company has seen a -3.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that A.O. Smith (AOS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS’s stock has fallen by -3.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly drop of -1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for A.O. Smith Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for AOS’s stock, with a -10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $88 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

AOS Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.15. In addition, A.O. Smith Corp saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Carver Samuel M., who sale 3,460 shares at the price of $66.51 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Carver Samuel M. now owns 0 shares of A.O. Smith Corp, valued at $230,144 using the latest closing price.

Karge Douglas Samuel, the SVP – President NA Water Treat of A.O. Smith Corp, sale 419 shares at $65.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that Karge Douglas Samuel is holding 2,749 shares at $27,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for A.O. Smith Corp stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 27.97, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on A.O. Smith Corp (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 82.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 786.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.