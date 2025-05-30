4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)’s stock price has soared by 6.92 in relation to previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences in June. Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FDMT is 2.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FDMT is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDMT on May 30, 2025 was 648.14K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT’s stock has seen a 4.51% increase for the week, with a 14.51% rise in the past month and a -17.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.27% for FDMT’s stock, with a -47.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDMT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FDMT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

FDMT Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -33.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 500 shares at the price of $16.33 back on Sep 16 ’24. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 6,781 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,165 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sale 500 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’24, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 6,781 shares at $7,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22591.78 for the present operating margin

178.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stands at -19604.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -32.97, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -187.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6910.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.