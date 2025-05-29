Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 257.30. However, the company has seen a 0.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that The Foundation Built from the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform and Data Fabric Together with Red Canary’s Threat Detection and Response Capabilities Will Transform Security Operations with Agentic AI The Foundation Built from the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform and Data Fabric Together with Red Canary’s Threat Detection and Response Capabilities Will Transform Security Operations with Agentic AI

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

ZS has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZS is 96.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on May 29, 2025 was 2.54M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS’s stock has seen a 0.67% increase for the week, with a 15.37% rise in the past month and a 29.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.62% for ZS’s stock, with a 28.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $260 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZS, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

ZS Trading at 16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.45. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 40.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 3,590 shares at the price of $250.00 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 100,230 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $897,500 using the latest closing price.

Nair Syam, the CTO of Zscaler Inc, sale 28,947 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Nair Syam is holding 110,566 shares at $7,236,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.21, with -0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 64.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.