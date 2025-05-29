Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is 29.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZTS is 444.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On May 29, 2025, ZTS’s average trading volume was 2.91M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has dropped by -0.52 compared to previous close of 166.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-23 that Broader equities have been volatile this year, but that’s par for the course. The fact that the stock market will sometimes go through erratic periods is not a good reason not to invest.

ZTS’s Market Performance

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.70% gain in the past month and a 0.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for ZTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for ZTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $215 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTS reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for ZTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ZTS, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

ZTS Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.01. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Reed Willie M, who proposed sale 1,210 shares at the price of $166.14 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Reed Willie M now owns shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $201,029 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 326 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 15,781 shares at $55,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.32. Equity return is now at value 51.85, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.