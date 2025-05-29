ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZIP is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZIP is 66.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIP on May 29, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

ZIP) stock’s latest price update

businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZipRecruiter® (NYSE: ZIP), a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following investor conference: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference Date: Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 *Presentation to be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET *A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has experienced a 4.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.57% rise in the past month, and a -1.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for ZIP’s stock, with a -26.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZIP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc saw -22.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from Institutional Venture Manageme, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $5.32 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Institutional Venture Manageme now owns 24,294 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc, valued at $15,960,000 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Manageme, the 10% Owner of ZipRecruiter Inc, sale 3,000,000 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Institutional Venture Manageme is holding 24,294 shares at $15,960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -2897.28, with -2.97 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -48.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.