Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has dropped by -2.04 compared to previous close of 94.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WARSAW, Ind., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the appointment of Kevin Thornal as Group President, Global Businesses and the Americas.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45x compared to its average ratio. ZBH has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZBH is 197.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on May 29, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has seen a -3.21% decrease in the past week, with a -9.31% drop in the past month, and a -12.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for ZBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for ZBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $128 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZBH, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

ZBH Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.69. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Winkler Lori, who sale 1,443 shares at the price of $104.40 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Winkler Lori now owns 8,768 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, valued at $150,649 using the latest closing price.

Winkler Lori, the Officer of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, proposed sale 1,443 shares at $104.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Winkler Lori is holding shares at $150,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 7.31, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.