Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zeo Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZEO)’s stock price has increased by 96.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a 94.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Acquisition Seeks to Combine Zeo’s Solar Energy Platform with Heliogen’s Advanced Clean Storage Solutions Transaction Represents Culmination of Heliogen’s Comprehensive Strategic Alternatives Review Process NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. and PASADENA, Calif.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeo Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZEO is -0.59.

The public float for ZEO is 11.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEO on May 29, 2025 was 399.56K shares.

ZEO’s Market Performance

ZEO stock saw an increase of 94.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 86.23% and a quarterly increase of 51.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 84.35% for ZEO stock, with a simple moving average of 62.25% for the last 200 days.

ZEO Trading at 91.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +75.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEO rose by +81.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6770. In addition, Zeo Energy Corp saw -9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeo Energy Corp stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.21.

Based on Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.