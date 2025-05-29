Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) is 28.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YUM is 277.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 29, 2025, YUM’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 144.09, however, the company has experienced a -3.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has fallen by -3.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly drop of -5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for Yum Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $135 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to YUM, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

YUM Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.19. In addition, Yum Brands Inc saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 7,063 shares at the price of $145.57 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 157,893 shares of Yum Brands Inc, valued at $1,028,161 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Officer of Yum Brands Inc, proposed sale 7,063 shares at $145.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Gibbs David W is holding shares at $1,028,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.52.

Based on Yum Brands Inc (YUM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.